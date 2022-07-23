Thailand’s first monkeypox patient may have fled to Cambodia

The 27-year-old, identified as Osmond Chihazirim Nzerem, entered Thailand in October last year on an education visa, which expired in January.

He later travelled to Phuket, where he visited a local hospital last Saturday (July 16) with small blisters on his skin. Tests confirmed he has monkeypox, but health officials have not been able to track him down.

According to police records, Nzerem left his condominium at about 9pm on Tuesday (July 19) in a Honda car.