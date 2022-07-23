Prayut and Cabinet get overwhelming ‘no-confidence’ vote from public

Of the 524,806 votes cast in the televised “Voice of the People” forum, about 95 per cent gave a thumbs-down to all 11 government ministers grilled by the opposition over the past week.

The separate “no-confidence votes” for each minister ranged from 504,197 to 510,143, compared to “confidence votes” of between 14,393 and 20,609.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan received the highest no-confidence vote from members of the public, with 510,143. Prawit received only 14,393 confidence votes.

Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda got off lightest with 504,197 no-confidence votes and 20,609 votes of confidence.

PM Prayut received 508,833 no-confidence votes and 15,973 confidence votes.