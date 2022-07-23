Opposition MPs place cremation flowers at Prayut’s Parliament podium

The MPs, led by Amarat Chokepamitkul, were spotted leaving “dokmai chan” at the podium in front of the Cabinet’s bench on the government side of the House.

The podium, fitted with a clear plastic shield against Covid-19 and a sign that reads “Prime Minister”, was where Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha answered challenges during the censure debate earlier this week.

The funeral-style stunt drew a protest from dissident Move Forward MP Karom Polpornklang during the House session on Saturday.