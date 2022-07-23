Thu, July 28, 2022

Opposition MPs place cremation flowers at Prayut’s Parliament podium

MPs from the opposition Move Forward party placed sandalwood cremation flowers at the prime minister's podium ahead of the censure vote in the House of Representatives on Saturday.

The MPs, led by Amarat Chokepamitkul, were spotted leaving “dokmai chan” at the podium in front of the Cabinet’s bench on the government side of the House.

The podium, fitted with a clear plastic shield against Covid-19 and a sign that reads “Prime Minister”, was where Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha answered challenges during the censure debate earlier this week.

The funeral-style stunt drew a protest from dissident Move Forward MP Karom Polpornklang during the House session on Saturday.

Karom said MPs who had placed the crematorium flowers had dishonoured Parliament, and asked House Speaker Chuan Leekpai to restore order.

Chuan, a former PM, responded by saying that the act was not against House rules as it involved personal behaviour. “Sometimes it’s difficult to control ethical behaviour,” he added.

Move Forward had earlier promoted the no-confidence debate as a “funeral” for targeted ministers.

All 11 ministers survived the no-confidence vote – PM Prayut by 256 votes to 206 with nine abstentions.

Published : July 23, 2022

