Thailand records 2,390 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths on Sunday

The death toll has risen by 30, while 2,358 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,352,418.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,575,853 – 4,519,994 of whom have recovered, 24,702 are still in hospitals and 31,157 have died.
Separately, another 13,297 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 35,975 their second shot and 96,778 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,182,721.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 574.76 million on Sunday, 544.34 million of whom have recovered, 24.01 million are active cases (44,924 in severe condition) and 6.40 million have died.
Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 92.17 million, followed by India with 43.88 million, Brazil with 33.58 million, France with 33.48 million and Germany with 30.33 million.
Published : July 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
