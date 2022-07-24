Thu, July 28, 2022

Flash floods, runoffs forecast in many parts of Thailand today

The weather authorities have called on people to be prepared for flash floods and runoffs in several parts of Thailand on Sunday.

The Thai Meteorological Department said that though less rain is expected overall, isolated heavy showers will hit some parts of the North, Northeast, Central, East and South (western coast) regions.

“People should beware of severe conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows,” the department said.

The areas that can be affected are:

• North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.

• Northeast: Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani

• Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.

• East: Chachoengsao, Sa Kaew, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

• South: Ranong and Phang Nga.

The department also forecast 2-metre-high waves in the upper portions of the Andaman Sea, high waves in the lower part of the sea and the Gulf of Thailand and expects thundershowers to make the waves even higher.

"All ships should proceed with caution," the department added.

Published : July 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

