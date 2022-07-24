Get a glimpse of Northeast India at CentralWorld next weekend

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products from India’s Northeast, including agri-products, processed food and handicrafts among others.
The Northeast of India, comprising the states of Arunachal, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, is renowned for its beauty and natural resources. It is also known for its long-standing traditions of art and craft, including weaving, wood carving and basketry.
The region has rich human resources due to high literacy levels, while Sikkim recently became the first state in India to make its farming sector completely organic.
The festival, organised by the Indian embassy and Assam NGO Trend MMS, runs from July 29 to 31.
Published : July 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
