Get a glimpse of Northeast India at CentralWorld next weekend

The Northeast of India, comprising the states of Arunachal, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, is renowned for its beauty and natural resources. It is also known for its long-standing traditions of art and craft, including weaving, wood carving and basketry.

The region has rich human resources due to high literacy levels, while Sikkim recently became the first state in India to make its farming sector completely organic.