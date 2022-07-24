Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Get a glimpse of Northeast India at CentralWorld next weekend

The Northeast India Festival in Bangkok, to be held in CentralWorld next weekend, marks 75 years of bilateral ties between Thailand and India.

The exhibition will showcase a wide range of products from India’s Northeast, including agri-products, processed food and handicrafts among others.

The Northeast of India, comprising the states of Arunachal, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim, is renowned for its beauty and natural resources. It is also known for its long-standing traditions of art and craft, including weaving, wood carving and basketry.

The region has rich human resources due to high literacy levels, while Sikkim recently became the first state in India to make its farming sector completely organic.

 

The festival, organised by the Indian embassy and Assam NGO Trend MMS, runs from July 29 to 31.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.