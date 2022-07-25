Covid-19 antivirals to be easily available soon as big shipment of Molnupiravir arrives

Dr Sirikul Matevelungsun, GPO deputy managing director, said the government has tasked GPO with procuring 5 million 200mg Molnupiravir capsules from manufacturers at a price of no more than 1,000 baht per course of 40 capsules. The GPO has made deals with producers in India and other countries.

“These drugs will be delivered primarily to public health emergency operations centres across Thailand daily, including public holidays, to ensure all local units have enough drugs to treat Covid-19 patients,” she said.

Last week, the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that private clinics operating under the 1998 Health Facility Act can order and sell FDA-approved Covid-19 anti-viral drugs like Favipiravir, Remdesivir, Molnupiravir and Paxlovid.

Public Health permanent secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said recently that the ministry plans to make Covid-19 drugs and treatment more easily available as steps are being taken to declare the disease endemic.

Currently, not all Covid-19 patients need anti-viral drugs, as those with mild or no symptoms can take fah talai jone tablets until they are cured, Kiattiphum added.