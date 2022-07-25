Agency urged to bolster flood defences after severe inundation kills 2

Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha met with National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) on Monday to discuss the heavy flooding in many provinces last week.

At the meeting, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department reported that the provinces of Chiang Mai, Lampang, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Rayong, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Yala had been flooded last week. As many as 29 subdistricts, 63 villages and 392 households were affected, with two deaths reported in Chonburi.

The department said that as of Monday, the overall situation had returned to normal.

Thanakorn said Prayut has asked the department to coordinate with local authorities to monitor the situation and provide assistance to those affected. The PM has also instructed the department to prepare necessary equipment for flood prevention.

“Related agencies have also been instructed to clear sewers and waterways of garbage to ensure maximum drainage after heavy rains,” Thanakorn said.

“People living in flood-prone areas should move their properties to higher ground, ensure their home’s electrical system is safe and beware of poisonous insects and reptiles that come with floods.”

People have also been advised to keep up with weather updates from the Thai Meteorological Department or download the “Thai Disaster Alert” mobile app.