Agriculture office denies allowing gold mining by Akara

The Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) never allowed Akara Resources to explore or mine gold, the office's top official said on Monday.

Secretary-general Vinaroj Supsongsuk made the remark after an organisation, Civil Society to Reform the Resources and Gold, urged the government to investigate Forest Act enforcement on residential lands where the multinational gold mining firm has licence to mine gold in five provinces -- Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Lopburi and Saraburi.

Vinaroj stressed that anyone who wants to explore or mine gold in the area must first request permission from the ALRO.

In the case of Forest Act enforcement on ALRO's 150,000 rai land in Lopburi, he said the land belongs to the Royal Forest Department.

He added that the forest department will allocate the aforementioned land to residents under the land allocation project for communities in accordance with the government policy.

Vinaroj added that the ALRO and leaders of Civil Society to Reform the Resources and Gold will set up a working team to tackle various issues related to land in the five provinces.

He added that Land Reform Operation Bureau and Legal Affairs Bureau directors will survey lands in Saraburi and Phetchabun provinces to investigate the case as soon as possible.

"ALRO will accelerate the investigation to relieve uncertainties among people," he said.

He added that the office will report this issue to Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sreeon as well.

