Agriculture office denies allowing gold mining by Akara

Vinaroj stressed that anyone who wants to explore or mine gold in the area must first request permission from the ALRO.

In the case of Forest Act enforcement on ALRO's 150,000 rai land in Lopburi, he said the land belongs to the Royal Forest Department.

He added that the forest department will allocate the aforementioned land to residents under the land allocation project for communities in accordance with the government policy.

Vinaroj added that the ALRO and leaders of Civil Society to Reform the Resources and Gold will set up a working team to tackle various issues related to land in the five provinces.

He added that Land Reform Operation Bureau and Legal Affairs Bureau directors will survey lands in Saraburi and Phetchabun provinces to investigate the case as soon as possible.

"ALRO will accelerate the investigation to relieve uncertainties among people," he said.