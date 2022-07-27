Thai Foreign Ministry calls for ‘durable’ political solution in Myanmar after 4 hanged

Despite international pleas for clemency, the junta took the extreme step of hanging a former National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of violence.
The state-run Mirror Daily provided details of the executions on Monday, the first in Myanmar for nearly 50 years. The announcement immediately drew international condemnation.
Put to death were Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker in ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party, Kyaw Min Yu, a 53-year-old democracy activist better known as Ko Jimmy, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.
Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said it deeply regrets the loss of four lives, which would only aggravate the vexing problems in Myanmar.
He said the ministry was profoundly concerned about this and other developments that could shut down all efforts towards achieving peace in that country.
Tanee also stressed that the use of force, cruelty and violence could never settle political differences.
“We call upon all parties to the conflict to seek, with all their might, a durable political resolution so no more lives are lost and Myanmar people’s right to live in peace is respected,” he said, while expressing condolences to the families and loved ones of the four executed.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
