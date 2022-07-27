Thai Foreign Ministry calls for ‘durable’ political solution in Myanmar after 4 hanged

Despite international pleas for clemency, the junta took the extreme step of hanging a former National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmaker, a democracy activist and two men accused of violence.

The state-run Mirror Daily provided details of the executions on Monday, the first in Myanmar for nearly 50 years. The announcement immediately drew international condemnation.

Put to death were Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker in ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party, Kyaw Min Yu, a 53-year-old democracy activist better known as Ko Jimmy, Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.