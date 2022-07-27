Health Ministry wants police to smoke out people who break cannabis law

The Public Health Ministry therefore asked the RTP in a letter on Tuesday to arrest and take legal action against offenders according to Section 4 of the Protection and Promotion of Knowledge on Thai Traditional Medicine Act.

According to the letter, four punishable offences are:

Those who do not seek permission to study cannabis. People who don’t seek permission to export the plant. Those who fail to seek permission to sell cannabis. People who do not seek permission to process cannabis for commercial purposes.

Commenting on the letter, Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn said on Wednesday that it was better late than never as people “across the country were involved in illegal activities related to cannabis”.

He had suggested on June 17 that it should be controlled.