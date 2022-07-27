Health Ministry wants police to smoke out people who break cannabis law

After cannabis and hemp were declared legal from June 9, and with the public being allowed to grow the plants, there have been health problems and concerns.
The Public Health Ministry therefore asked the RTP in a letter on Tuesday to arrest and take legal action against offenders according to Section 4 of the Protection and Promotion of Knowledge on Thai Traditional Medicine Act.
According to the letter, four punishable offences are:
Commenting on the letter, Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn said on Wednesday that it was better late than never as people “across the country were involved in illegal activities related to cannabis”.
He had suggested on June 17 that it should be controlled.
The senator said he is waiting to see the RTP and the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department join hands to enforce the regulations.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
