Thu, July 28, 2022

Health Ministry wants police to smoke out people who break cannabis law

The Public Health Ministry wants the Royal Thai Police (RTP) to include legal action against cannabis law breakers high on its agenda.

After cannabis and hemp were declared legal from June 9, and with the public being allowed to grow the plants, there have been health problems and concerns.

The Public Health Ministry therefore asked the RTP in a letter on Tuesday to arrest and take legal action against offenders according to Section 4 of the Protection and Promotion of Knowledge on Thai Traditional Medicine Act.

According to the letter, four punishable offences are:

  1. Those who do not seek permission to study cannabis.
  2. People who don’t seek permission to export the plant.
  3. Those who fail to seek permission to sell cannabis.
  4. People who do not seek permission to process cannabis for commercial purposes.

Commenting on the letter, Senator Kamnoon Sidhisamarn said on Wednesday that it was better late than never as people “across the country were involved in illegal activities related to cannabis”.

He had suggested on June 17 that it should be controlled.

The senator said he is waiting to see the RTP and the Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine Department join hands to enforce the regulations.

Published : July 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
