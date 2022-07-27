How vaccines fare against Omicron

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the department said the fourth AstraZeneca jab gives 73 per cent protection, while the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccine jabs offer 71 per cent protection against Omicron.
The department said the third Covid-19 vaccine jab gives 96 per cent protection against risk of developing severe symptoms and death among people aged between 18 and 59.
The third jab gives 97 per cent protection to vulnerable patients, including the elderly aged 60 and above, pregnant women, and people with chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes, the department added.
Thailand recorded 2,747 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths on Wednesday.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022
Published : Jul 28, 2022