Chao Phraya residents warned to brace for floods

The Royal Irrigation Department previously announced it would drain between 1,000 to 1,250 cubic metres per second of water from the Chao Phraya Dam.

The centre expected water levels during the period to be around 1.9 to 2.1 metres high from mean sea level. It will affect communities in the capital, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has teamed up with the Royal Thai Army to prepare for flooding in Bangkok, the centre reported.

They will remove garbage at pumping stations and drainage areas, dredge canals, and help residents affected by any flooding, according to the centre.