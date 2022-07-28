Thu, July 28, 2022

in-focus

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

The second confirmed monkeypox case in Thailand was found in Bangkok on Thursday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

He said a 47-year-old Thai man who had engaged in physical contact with a foreigner was admitted to Vajira Hospital last week after developing fever, muscle pain and rash throughout his body.

He said the hospital's medical staff would be monitoring the patient's symptoms for 21 days.

Meanwhile, Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said they are conducting tests on 10 people who had come in contact with the second monkeypox patient.

He added that the disease investigation team is accelerating tracking down other people who came into contact with the patient.

 

Thailand's second monkeypox case found in Bangkok

He also advised people who develop monkeypox symptoms to consult a doctor at hospitals near their homes.

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Historic steam locomotives deployed for special rides on King's birthday

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Defence Ministry on the alert for Covid-19, monkeypox

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Government okays THB11 bn for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Published : July 28, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

‘Wear black’ campaign stirs up Thai social media

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Minister orders imported 'garbage' shipped back to Australia

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Toyota car exports jump 24 per cent in first half of 2022

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Section II of Lao-Thai railway set to open at year-end

Published : Jul 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.