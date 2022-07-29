Sun, July 31, 2022

Thailand records 2,480 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 37 deaths on Friday

The Public Health Ministry reported on Friday (July 29) that over the past 24 hours, 2,480 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.

The death toll has risen by 37, while 1,853 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals. 

The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,363,115.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,586,550 – 4,530,673 of whom have recovered, 24,550 are still in hospitals and 31,327 have died.

Separately, another 8,443 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,285 their second shot and 64,709 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,507,957.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 579.78 million on Friday, 549.64 million of whom have recovered, 23.73 million are active cases (47,161 in severe condition) and 6.41 million have died (up by 1,792).

Thailand ranks 27th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 92.92 million, followed by India with 43.98 million, Brazil with 33.75 million, France with 33.74 million and Germany with 30.79 million.

Published : July 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

