Princess Sirindhorn presides over govt event marking King’s birthday

The ceremony was held at the Santi Maitree Building in the Government House complex from 7pm.

Princess Sirindhorn was welcomed by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, his spouse Naraporn and secretary-general to the PM Distat Hotrakitya.

Also attending the event were Privy Councillors, Cabinet members, presidents of the House and Senate’s committees, opposition leaders, Bangkok governor, ambassadors and other high-ranking officials and their spouses.

The PM delivered a speech on the behalf of the Thai population expressing gratitude to His Majesty for working selflessly to ensure their wellbeing in times of crisis and hardship. He then prayed to the Triple Gems of Buddhism – Buddha, Dhamma and Sangha – as well as previous kings to protect and bless the royal family with good health and fulfilled wishes in the years to come.

The speech was wrapped up with a rendition of the royal anthem and attendees yelling, “Long Live the King”.

The Princess then enjoyed a traditional dance performance by the Culture Ministry’s Bunditpatanasilpa Institute before returning to Sa Pathum Palace.