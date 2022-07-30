22 Thai provinces in path of falling Chinese space debris

However, GISTDA said there was only a 1.2 per cent chance of the space debris crashing on Thailand.

The agency said it was closely monitoring the situation and would warn the Thai public if necessary.

According to data from GISTDA’s Space Technology Research Centre, the orbiting Long March 5B rocket passes over Thailand twice every day — from 2.01-2.03am and from 11.21-11.22am.

In its first round, the space debris transits over 12 provinces from the West to the Northeast, namely Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Lopburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon and Nakhon Phanom.