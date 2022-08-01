40-year-old smallpox vaccines can still fight monkeypox: ministry

Separately, Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said his department has placed an order for monkeypox vaccines which will be rolled out soon. He added that the department will look into the efficiency of GPO’s smallpox vaccines and possible side-effects as well as the monkeypox situation before deciding to use them.

“Based on the current situation, it is not necessary to inoculate everybody, but we will have to vaccinate specific groups such as laboratory personnel and medical staff who come into contact with patients,” he said.