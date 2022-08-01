Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

40-year-old smallpox vaccines can still fight monkeypox: ministry

The smallpox vaccines in storage with the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) are still valid and can be used if there is a monkeypox outbreak, the Public Health Ministry said.

Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said on Sunday that 500,000 doses of 40-year-old frozen live vaccines are available. They can be administered intradermally by pricking the skin and allowing the vaccine to penetrate through the dermis.

“Cooperation between relevant agencies will be necessary in case of emergency, as well as considering the vaccine’s benefits and risks as well as available alternatives,” he said.

Separately, Department of Disease Control director-general Opas Karnkawinpong said his department has placed an order for monkeypox vaccines which will be rolled out soon. He added that the department will look into the efficiency of GPO’s smallpox vaccines and possible side-effects as well as the monkeypox situation before deciding to use them.

“Based on the current situation, it is not necessary to inoculate everybody, but we will have to vaccinate specific groups such as laboratory personnel and medical staff who come into contact with patients,” he said.

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Get rice and curry meals for a mere THB25 at PT stations

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.