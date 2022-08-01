Thailand’s oldest uni scraps mandatory uniforms for law students

Lifting of the mandatory uniform rule for law students was announced by Chula lecturer Ponson Liengboonlertchai in a Facebook post on Monday.

Ponson said that all 14 Chula law lecturers had signed a letter addressed to the faculty’s dean, permitting students to wear their own clothes to attend classes as long as they dressed politely.

“In summary, the letter says that all the lecturers agreed students should be free to dress as they like, which is a freedom guaranteed by the Constitution,” Ponson said.