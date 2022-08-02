PTTEP suspends gas delivery as Zawtika pipe springs a leak

Hence, the company has isolated the pipe and temporarily suspended the delivery of gas to Thailand from the Zawtika field.

Initial investigation shows little or no possibility of an explosion or fire, PTTEP said.

Meanwhile, PTTEPI is investigating the cause of the leak and expects to have it repaired within two weeks.

The Zawtika Project in Myanmar can produce up to 300 million cubic feet of gas daily, 80 per cent of which is transported to Thailand and the remainder to Myanmar.