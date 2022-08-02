Thu, August 11, 2022

PTTEP suspends gas delivery as Zawtika pipe springs a leak

Delivery of gas via the PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) pipe from Myanmar’s Zawtika area will be suspended for at least two weeks for repairs.

PTTEP said its subsidiary in Yangon, PTTEP International Limited (PTTEPI), suspects the pipe may have sprouted a leak because the gas pressure has dropped.

Hence, the company has isolated the pipe and temporarily suspended the delivery of gas to Thailand from the Zawtika field.

Initial investigation shows little or no possibility of an explosion or fire, PTTEP said.

Meanwhile, PTTEPI is investigating the cause of the leak and expects to have it repaired within two weeks.

The Zawtika Project in Myanmar can produce up to 300 million cubic feet of gas daily, 80 per cent of which is transported to Thailand and the remainder to Myanmar.

Published : August 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

