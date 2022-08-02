Heavy rains, flash floods forecast for 38 provinces until Aug 10

The department said a strong southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rain until August 10.

The affected provinces are as follows:

North: Tak, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun

Northeast: Loei, Nong Khai, Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Yasothon, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani

Central: Kanchanaburi, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Nakhon Nayok

East: Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat

South: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Ranong, Phang Nga and Trang

The department has advised people living near rivers and water reservoirs in these provinces to monitor the water level closely, as well as keep up with weather updates.

Help can be sought by calling the 24-hour DDPM 1784 hotline or via Line ID @1784DDPM.