14-day deadline given for probe into Chachoengsao tollway roof collapse

An investigation team will look into the collapse of the roof at the entrance to the Bangkok-Pattaya motorway in Chachoengsao and should have answers within 14 days, the Department of Highways said.

The roof above the leftmost toll booth at the Bang Pakong gate collapsed at 11.30am amid heavy rain on Monday. Nobody was harmed as there were no vehicles at the entrance at the time.

The department director-general Sarawut Songsiwilai said the department's Inter-City Motorway Division has been instructed to make way for motorists at the entrance and repair the area as soon as possible.

 

"The division has also been urged to focus on enhancing the entrance’s durability to ensure the safety of motorists and toll booth operators,” he said, apologising for the accident.

