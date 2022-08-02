Stranded Nok Air plane to be removed from Chiang Rai airport runway today

Nok Air DD108 flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport skidded off the runway as it was trying to land in heavy rain at Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport on Saturday night. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 164 passengers and six crew on board, who were later taken safely to the terminal.

On Tuesday, airport director squadron leader Somchanok Tiamtiabrat said that the Transport Ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee had approved the removal of the stranded plane from the runway on Monday, and the airport expected the task to be completed by Tuesday evening.

Somchanok added that the airport has been working with Nok Air and has received assistance from Thai Airways International Plc’s aircraft recovery team.