Stranded Nok Air plane to be removed from Chiang Rai airport runway today

Nok Air DD108 flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport skidded off the runway as it was trying to land in heavy rain at Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport on Saturday night. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 164 passengers and six crew on board, who were later taken safely to the terminal.
On Tuesday, airport director squadron leader Somchanok Tiamtiabrat said that the Transport Ministry’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee had approved the removal of the stranded plane from the runway on Monday, and the airport expected the task to be completed by Tuesday evening.
Somchanok added that the airport has been working with Nok Air and has received assistance from Thai Airways International Plc’s aircraft recovery team.
“We have constructed a temporary road made of crushed stone to facilitate the removal of the disabled aircraft,” he said. “Crew from PTT Plc will siphon off all fuel from the airplane, then the aircraft recovery team will insert an air mattress under the plane’s head, inflate it to lift the head up and place an aircraft mat underneath, so that the plane can be towed away safely.”
Somchanok added that the Royal Thai Air Force has provided the aircraft mat and other equipment, while the Army has deployed 60 soldiers in two shifts to assist with the task.
“Officials have been working around the clock to clear the runway as soon as possible. We expect the plane to be removed this evening [August 2], and that the airport will open as usual on Wednesday, if nothing goes wrong,” said Somchanok.
Published : August 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
