Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Tests begin for barrier-less toll system on Bang Na-Chon Buri expressway

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) on Tuesday started testing its barrier-less and card-free toll system on the Bang Na-Chon Buri expressway.

The system will be tested at certain toll gates from Tuesday to Saturday.

In normal practice, motorists will have to receive a card from an official at an entrance and the card will be used to calculate the toll at the exit gate. The new system will require no card and there will be no barrier to block motorists at the gate.

Exat said its new system will take photos of vehicles passing through the gate and the photos will be used to automatically calculate the toll fee at the exit.

 

Tests begin for barrier-less toll system on Bang Na-Chon Buri expressway The new system is expected to prevent delays at the toll gates and allow smoother flow of vehicles.

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.