Tests begin for barrier-less toll system on Bang Na-Chon Buri expressway

The system will be tested at certain toll gates from Tuesday to Saturday.
In normal practice, motorists will have to receive a card from an official at an entrance and the card will be used to calculate the toll at the exit gate. The new system will require no card and there will be no barrier to block motorists at the gate.
Exat said its new system will take photos of vehicles passing through the gate and the photos will be used to automatically calculate the toll fee at the exit.
The new system is expected to prevent delays at the toll gates and allow smoother flow of vehicles.
Published : August 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
