U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite China warnings

Pelosi and her delegation were greeted by Taiwan's Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu and Sandra Oudkirk, the top U.S. representative in Taiwan.

Her visit prompted protests at the hotel she is believed to be staying at in Taipei.

A crowd that gathered outside the Grand Hyatt Hotel, held placards that read: “I am Taiwanese. I stand for Taiwan’s independence.”

A separate group of anti-U.S. protesters also demonstrated outside the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stomping on a U.S. flag and chanted "Pelosi get-out'.

