Thailand records 2,432 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 32 deaths on Wednesday

The death toll has risen by 32, while 2,472 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,373,124 with 9,765 deaths.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,596,559 – 4,543,156 of whom have recovered, 21,940 are still in hospitals and 31,463 have died.
Separately, another 4,079 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 8,023 their second shot and 31,778 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 141,680,300.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 584.35 million on Wednesday, 554.98 million of whom have recovered, 22.94 million are active cases (42,210 in severe condition) and 6.42 million have died.
Thailand ranks 28th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 93.31 million, followed by India with 44.06 million, France with 33.92 million, Brazil with 33.89 million and Germany with 31.04 million.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
