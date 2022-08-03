Thu, August 11, 2022

Chiang Rai airport closure extended to Fri after failed attempt to remove Boeing

Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang Airport announced on Tuesday night that its attempt to remove a stranded Boeing 737-800 aircraft from its runway was unsuccessful.

It said that while officials were towing the plane, the left landing gear collapsed due to the ground sinking because of heavy rains.

The airport then issued a notice to airmen that it would extend the runway closure from the previous August 3 to 10pm on August 5. All flights to and from the airport from August 3-5 are therefore cancelled.

Affected passengers can contact airlines via the following numbers/website to seek remedy:

Nok Air: 1318

Thai Smile: 02-118-8888

Thai Lion Air: 02-529-9999

Thai VietJet Air: 02-089-1909

Thai AirAsia: https://support.airasia.com/.

Nok Air Flight DD108 from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport had skidded off the runway as it tried to land in heavy rain at Mae Fah Luang Airport on Saturday night.

The aircraft had 164 passengers and six crew on board, who were later transported safely to the terminal.

On Tuesday, airport director Squadron Leader Somchanok Tiamtiabrat had said the airport, Nok Air and Thai Airways International aircraft recovery teams would remove the plane from the runway in the evening and the airport would reopen on Wednesday – if nothing else went wrong.

