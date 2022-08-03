Underpass in Bangkok lies unused two years after completion

The entrance to the underpass is blocked with concrete barriers, while a sign put up by the SRT says the tunnel has not yet been opened for traffic.

The discarded underpass has become the talk of the town among Thai netizens, after a well-known singer, Suthipongse Thatphithakkul, posted a video clip of the tunnel on his YouTube channel on July 31 under the title “Useless Underpass of Bangkok”.

Suthigpongse recounted that he was riding his electric monowheel from Wat Samian Naree to Samsen and noticed the unused underpass.