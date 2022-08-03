Thailand calls for restraint amid tensions in Taiwan strait

His remarks came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, the first such visit by a high-ranking US official in 25 years and one that risks pushing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.
Tanee said Thailand is closely following developments in the Taiwan Strait with much concern.
"Thailand stands by the 'One China' policy. We do not wish to see any actions that would aggravate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region," he said.
"We hope that all parties concerned exercise utmost restraint, abide by international law and principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolve their differences through peaceful means."
Published : August 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 11, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022
Published : Aug 10, 2022