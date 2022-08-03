Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Thailand calls for restraint amid tensions in Taiwan strait

Thailand hopes parties involved in the situation in the Taiwan strait will resolve their differences through peaceful means, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Wednesday.

His remarks came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, the first such visit by a high-ranking US official in 25 years and one that risks pushing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.

Tanee said Thailand is closely following developments in the Taiwan Strait with much concern.

"Thailand stands by the 'One China' policy. We do not wish to see any actions that would aggravate tensions and undermine peace and stability in the region," he said.

"We hope that all parties concerned exercise utmost restraint, abide by international law and principles of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolve their differences through peaceful means."

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Ministry considers closing hospitels, hotel isolation facilities for Covid

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.