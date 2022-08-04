Romania pledges cooperation with Thailand on digital tech, cybersecurity

Sarmas is also the chair-designate for the 2022 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest.

Accompanying Samas was Romanian Ambassador to Thailand Bogdan Badea. The meeting at the DES Ministry was also attended by Supot Tiarawut, president and CEO of the Digital Government Development Agency.

Newin congratulated Romania for its scheduled hosting of the 2022 ITU conference in Bucharest from September 26 to October 14.

He pledged to send a Thai delegation, headed by DES Ministry deputy permanent secretary Nattapon Nattasomboon, to the conference.

The two sides discussed cooperation during a transition to digital government, collaboration on digital services development, digital ID and data exchange as well as cooperation on cybersecurity and personal data information.