Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Romania pledges cooperation with Thailand on digital tech, cybersecurity

Romania’s IT panel chairman has pledged cooperation with Thailand’s Digital Economy and Society Ministry on digital technologies and cybersecurity, a senior Thai official said.

Newin Chochaiyathip, an assistant to the DES minister, was speaking to reporters after receiving Sabin Sarmas, president of Romania’s Information Technology and Communications Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, at the DES Ministry on Wednesday.

Sarmas is also the chair-designate for the 2022 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest.

Accompanying Samas was Romanian Ambassador to Thailand Bogdan Badea. The meeting at the DES Ministry was also attended by Supot Tiarawut, president and CEO of the Digital Government Development Agency.

Newin congratulated Romania for its scheduled hosting of the 2022 ITU conference in Bucharest from September 26 to October 14.

He pledged to send a Thai delegation, headed by DES Ministry deputy permanent secretary Nattapon Nattasomboon, to the conference.

The two sides discussed cooperation during a transition to digital government, collaboration on digital services development, digital ID and data exchange as well as cooperation on cybersecurity and personal data information.

Seat belts compulsory for backseat passengers from Sept 5

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Consumer group opposes BMA fares for Green Line extension

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Lingqiu County takes organic agriculture as way to promote rural development

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.