THAI adjust flight paths to avoid ‘dangerous zone’ over Taiwan

This is in response to an advisory from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) calling on Thai airlines to avoid the airspace over Taiwan from Thursday to Sunday (August 4-7).

CAAT’s announcement came after China declared that the airspace would be a “dangerous zone” as it would be conducting air and sea drills in six zones around Taiwan to protest US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but the US recognises it as an independent state.

On Thursday, THAI cancelled all its flights to and from Taipei until Sunday. THAI normally operates return flights to Taipei every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The airline said it will continue monitoring the situation closely. Updates will be available via thaiairways.com or by calling the 24-hour call centre at (02) 356 1111.