Trains from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok rerouted to Yala until Sunday

This is after an unknown number of Muslim insurgents opened fire on Bangkok-Sungai Kolok passenger train No 171 on Thursday. There were no casualties.
SRT public relations chief Ekkarat Sri-Arayanphong said on Friday that trains No 37/38 and 172/172 (Bangkok-Sungai Kolok-Bangkok) will be rerouted to Bangkok-Yala-Bangkok from Friday to Sunday.
Ticketholders can either travel to Yala station to catch their train or apply for a refund.
Meanwhile, cargo train No 985/986 (Bangkok-Sungai Kolok-Bangkok) will also be rerouted to Yala.
Ekkarat said the shooters had damaged the passenger train’s diesel engine, windshield and broiler, and it is stranded on the track waiting for a new engine.
He added that the investigators are looking into the incident.
Published : August 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
