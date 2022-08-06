Thu, August 11, 2022

in-focus

Trains from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok rerouted to Yala until Sunday

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that all trains from Bangkok to Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok will be rerouted to Yala until Sunday.

This is after an unknown number of Muslim insurgents opened fire on Bangkok-Sungai Kolok passenger train No 171 on Thursday. There were no casualties.

SRT public relations chief Ekkarat Sri-Arayanphong said on Friday that trains No 37/38 and 172/172 (Bangkok-Sungai Kolok-Bangkok) will be rerouted to Bangkok-Yala-Bangkok from Friday to Sunday.

Ticketholders can either travel to Yala station to catch their train or apply for a refund.

Meanwhile, cargo train No 985/986 (Bangkok-Sungai Kolok-Bangkok) will also be rerouted to Yala.

Ekkarat said the shooters had damaged the passenger train’s diesel engine, windshield and broiler, and it is stranded on the track waiting for a new engine.

He added that the investigators are looking into the incident.

Trains from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok rerouted to Yala until Sunday

SRT adds two trains on Bangkok-Padang Besar route

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Seat belts compulsory for backseat passengers from Sept 5

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Sri Lankan ex-president Rajapaksa arriving for ‘temporary stay’

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Citizens group wants Norway ambassador to help abort DTAC-True deal

Published : Aug 10, 2022

Published : August 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

SRT adds two trains on Bangkok-Padang Besar route

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Seat belts compulsory for backseat passengers from Sept 5

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Thailand records 2,316 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths on Thursday

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Real beat Eintracht 2-0 for record-equalling fifth UEFA Super Cup win

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.