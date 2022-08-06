Trains from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok rerouted to Yala until Sunday

SRT public relations chief Ekkarat Sri-Arayanphong said on Friday that trains No 37/38 and 172/172 (Bangkok-Sungai Kolok-Bangkok) will be rerouted to Bangkok-Yala-Bangkok from Friday to Sunday.

Ticketholders can either travel to Yala station to catch their train or apply for a refund.

Meanwhile, cargo train No 985/986 (Bangkok-Sungai Kolok-Bangkok) will also be rerouted to Yala.

Ekkarat said the shooters had damaged the passenger train’s diesel engine, windshield and broiler, and it is stranded on the track waiting for a new engine.