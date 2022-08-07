NHSO chooses Clicknic telemedicine operator to distribute Molnupiravir

He said that since July 27, the telemedicine app has been used on Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and those who fall under the vulnerable category. The vulnerable category covers patients who are at least 60 years old or suffer from any of eight underlying conditions.

Neil said doctors using the telemedicine system treat about 100 patients per day and the operator mails out the medicines prescribed using the national postal services.

He said of these 100 patients, 60 to 70 are from the vulnerable group, including people with comorbidities, obesity or the elderly. Neil added that the prompt delivery of Molnupiravir capsules to this group is necessary to protect them from developing severe symptoms.