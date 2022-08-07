Fri, August 12, 2022

NHSO chooses Clicknic telemedicine operator to distribute Molnupiravir

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) will start distributing the Covid-19 antiviral drug Molnupiravir to people in vulnerable groups via the telemedicine app operator Clicknic Health Co Ltd.

The company, which runs the Clicknic app for NHSO’s “gold card” holders and civil servants, can now start distributing Molnupiravir capsules to Covid-19 patients, Clicknic Health CEO Neil Nilwichian said.

He said that since July 27, the telemedicine app has been used on Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms and those who fall under the vulnerable category. The vulnerable category covers patients who are at least 60 years old or suffer from any of eight underlying conditions.

Neil said doctors using the telemedicine system treat about 100 patients per day and the operator mails out the medicines prescribed using the national postal services.

He said of these 100 patients, 60 to 70 are from the vulnerable group, including people with comorbidities, obesity or the elderly. Neil added that the prompt delivery of Molnupiravir capsules to this group is necessary to protect them from developing severe symptoms.

“Hence, Clicknic sought permission from the NHSO to distribute Molnupiravir to high-risk patients in time,” Neil said.

He also dismissed concerns about the antiviral being misused or wrongly prescribed, saying patients will be diagnosed by the 40 or 50 doctors stationed to tend to patients via the app.

The NHSO has initially sent 288 courses of Molnupiravir to Clickin and promises to increase the supply if the number of patients who need the drug rises, Neil said.

He added that Clicknic will start sending Molnupiravir doses as prescribed on Monday and patients should have the drugs on the following day.

Clicknic is one of three telemedicine apps commissioned by the NHSO to treat Covid patients.

The two other apps are Good Doctor Technology and MorDee of True Digital Group, though these apps only accept “green” patients or those with mild conditions.

Published : August 07, 2022

By : THE NATION


