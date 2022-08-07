Harrow plans new school in Bangkok to create ‘excellent’ teachers

Asia International School Limited (AISL) said the aim is to create “Educators for Excellency” by equipping teachers with new teaching tools and technology so they can provide their students with better education.
The academy will also provide educational opportunities to communities nearby, especially knowledge on conserving the environment. The building itself will be designed following eco-friendly principles and have panels, efficient air circulation and a water-recycling system, the company added.
The new AISL Academy Bangkok will open its doors in 2024 and will be located next to the Harrow School’s campus in Don Mueang’s Soi Kosumruamchai 14.
Published : August 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
