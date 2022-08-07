Thailand hits accelerator on extension of China-Laos railway

Plans for the Thai extension of the three-country railway also involve the finance, foreign, agriculture and commerce ministries.

Saksayam said the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) would speed up construction of the Nong Khai-Bangkok high-speed railway and development of Nong Khai station as a trade hub.

The minister also revealed progress on a west-east rail link from Nong Khai.

"SRT will also propose a double-track rail project from Nong Khai to Khon Kaen to the Cabinet," he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Highways would expedite a request for budget to study construction of a new bridge across the Mekong River.