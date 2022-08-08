Anutin tacitly tells media to shut up over vow he’s ready to be PM

The minister used a Thai term that borrows the Chinese word sounds, “si sua ta”, and walked away. The term is defined by the Office of the Royal Society as “speaking without thinking”.

On Sunday, Anutin held a rally in Lopburi to introduce four Bhumjaithai Party MP candidates for the province. While asking for support from Lopburi locals, Anutin said he was ready to take the post of prime minister if his party received overwhelming backing from voters at the next general election.

Bhumjaithai is the second-largest party in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.