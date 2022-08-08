Fri, August 12, 2022

Several countries confirm Bangkok Apec summit trip, no word on Russia

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Monday that several nations had confirmed their participation in November’s Apec summit in Bangkok – but would not say if Russia was among them.

Thailand is walking a diplomatic tightrope as this year’s chair of Apec, after May’s summit in Bangkok saw a walkout by the United States and six other countries to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The summit also ended without a joint statement.

Don said an increasing number of leaders from Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation)’s 21 member economies had confirmed they would join November’s summit.

“But I won’t disclose the number for now. I’ll announce the final number when it is time,” he said.

The foreign minister was speaking to reporters at Government House after attending a meeting of the committee tasked with organising the Apec summit, chaired by the prime minister.

Don said preparations were on track and Thailand was now ready to host the summit.

Asked whether current global tensions would deter foreign leaders from attending the summit, Don said the international issues were discussed at the Asean foreign ministers’ meeting in Cambodia last week without any problem.

However, he expressed hope that international problems would ease before November’s Apec meet.

The foreign minister also urged cooperation from all sides in Thailand, warning that domestic political turmoil would discourage foreign leaders from participating in the summit.

Published : August 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

