Bangkok to host bilateral meetings with Malaysia

The 14th Meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation and the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the Committee on Joint Development Strategy for Border Areas will be held under the theme “Fostering Resilience in Times of Challenges”.
Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah will preside over the discussions.
The meetings will underscore the importance of Thailand and Malaysia's cooperation to enhance respective resilience and efforts at economic recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as other global challenges, the Thai Foreign Ministry said.
Particular focus will be given to promoting cooperation in three aspects:
During the visit to Thailand, the Malaysian foreign minister will also pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House on Tuesday.
Published : August 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
