Fri, August 12, 2022

in-focus

Families of 15 killed in Chonburi pub fire to get THB354,400 in aid

Chonburi authorities and foundations have come together to offer 354,400 baht each to the families of the 15 people who died in the Mountain B Pub blaze last Friday.

The fire at the unlicensed entertainment venue in Sattahip district also injured 40 others. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, the venue’s operation as a drinking establishment with just a restaurant permit as well as illegal alterations made to the building.

Chonburi deputy governor Naris Niramaiwong said on Monday that several state agencies and foundations have agreed to make contributions to aid the families of the deceased. The agencies and foundations making contributions are the Sattahip Municipal Office, the PM’s Disaster Relief Fund, Chonburi Justice Provincial Office, Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Office, Rajaprajanugroh Foundation, Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation, Poh Teck Tung Foundation and Ngek Sian Hong Te Shrine. The compensation offered will also include 50,000 baht per person offered by the owner of the pub.

Families of 15 killed in Chonburi pub fire to get THB354,400 in aid

Naris added that victims who had taken out life insurance policies or social security will also receive compensation as stated.

The deputy governor added that the ad hoc administration centre for fire victims will be shut down so officials can return to their normal duties.

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Chadchart floats idea of building ‘ideal city’ on Bangkok’s outskirts

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Opposition fails in push for House debate on PM’s 8-year term

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Special government panel approves measures to fight economic crisis

Published : Aug 11, 2022

Published : August 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Mulan to hit North, Northeast with heavy to very heavy rain

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Thailand records 2,455 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 33 deaths on Friday

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Source of Britain's River Thames driest ever as drought nears

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Activities to celebrate Queen Sirikit’s 90th birthday kicks off at Chiang Mai botanic garden

Published : Aug 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.