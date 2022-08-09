Families of 15 killed in Chonburi pub fire to get THB354,400 in aid

The fire at the unlicensed entertainment venue in Sattahip district also injured 40 others. Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, the venue’s operation as a drinking establishment with just a restaurant permit as well as illegal alterations made to the building.

Chonburi deputy governor Naris Niramaiwong said on Monday that several state agencies and foundations have agreed to make contributions to aid the families of the deceased. The agencies and foundations making contributions are the Sattahip Municipal Office, the PM’s Disaster Relief Fund, Chonburi Justice Provincial Office, Chonburi Social Development and Human Security Office, Rajaprajanugroh Foundation, Sawang Rojana Thammasathan Foundation, Poh Teck Tung Foundation and Ngek Sian Hong Te Shrine. The compensation offered will also include 50,000 baht per person offered by the owner of the pub.

Naris added that victims who had taken out life insurance policies or social security will also receive compensation as stated.

The deputy governor added that the ad hoc administration centre for fire victims will be shut down so officials can return to their normal duties.