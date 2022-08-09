Roads near new Rama III-Dao Khanong-Western Bangkok expressway closed to traffic

Surachet Laophulsuk, Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) governor, said on Monday that work on the expressway has been accelerated and is already 33.46 per cent complete.
He added that though motorists have been advised to avoid the area, EXAT has also implemented measures to ensure everyone’s safety.
“According to data, no fatal accidents have taken place in the area so far,” he said, adding that that fact alone makes it a “zero-accident zone”.
The areas that have been closed are as follows:
• Rama II Road traffic island from KM600+000 to KM12+000 closed until October 2024.
• Rama II Road traffic island from KM600+000 to KM1+000 closed until April 2024.
• Road behind Suksawat toll plaza (inbound) closed until June 30, 2023.
• Left lane at the Rama IX Bridge exit (Thonburi side) from September to June 2023.
• Left lane at the Rama IX Bridge exit (Bangkok side) closed until March 30, 2023.
• Front of the Dao Khanong toll plaza closed from September 2022 to December 2023.
Published : August 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
