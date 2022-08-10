TAT targets new generation of travellers with ‘StyleCation’ vacation

During a press event on Tuesday, TAT governor Yuttasak Supasorn said the campaign aimed to promote public awareness among Thais to engage in "meaningful travel" to destinations across the country’s five regions.

“PP and Billkin will lead the campaign to promote domestic trips via digital platforms to inspire people to travel in their own style, or ‘StyleCation’,” he said.

“More than 30 tourism businesses, including airlines, hotels and tour companies, have signed up to join the campaign, offering a ‘StyleCation Hot Deal’, which includes up to 60 per cent discounts.”

TAT believes its celebrity marketing strategy will attract a new generation of travellers who love to go on excursions suited to their own style and design their own vacations.

TAT is also preparing a StyleCation vlog to showcase attractions in both primary and secondary provinces, highlighting activities that can be explored besides sight-seeing to attract young, active target groups.

The campaign will run until September 30. If you are interested, explore or book tour deals via https://www.stylecationthailand.com/.

For more information, visit Facebook @AmazingThailand, Line: Amazing Thailand, Youtube: Amazing Thailand or contact call centre 1672.