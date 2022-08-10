Suvarnabhumi Airport to offer free parking this Thursday to Sunday

Free parking at Zone C, which is designated for long-term parking and has a capacity for 718 vehicles, will be allowed from midnight on August 11 to midnight on August 15 – five days in total.
The airport will also provide free shuttle bus services from the parking lot to passenger terminals. A bus will leave every 15 minutes and is available 24 hours a day.
Passengers have been urged to arrive at the airport at least three hours before departure time for international flights and at least two hours before domestic flights.
For more information, contact call centre 1722 or phone 02132 9511.
Published : August 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
