Rohypnol fuelled drug-crazed deadly Bangkok shooting spree: police

Thanapon Anusornchaicharoen, 28, was caught in a hail of bullets at his rented home in Petchthaweesuk Village in the western suburbs on the night of August 11. Police found dozens of bullet casings at the scene of the crime, attesting to a frenzied attack.

On Monday, they arrested the main suspect, Meen Parasingh or “Mos Klong Kwang”, 25. Police said investigations indicated Meen was a regular user of Rohypnol, known locally as “ya lin fah" or blue-tongue drug for its effect when chewed.