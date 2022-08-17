Car damaged as 3-metre metal bracket falls from truck at Rama II construction site

The Department of Highways (DOH) said the accident took place at 3.30pm at the construction site of an overpass bridge of the Bang Khun Thian-Ekachai highway on Rama II Road km13+263, heading to Samut Sakhon province.

“As construction workers were loading metal brackets used to cast concrete onto a truck, one of the brackets slid from the vehicle and slipped through the traffic barricade and onto the road,” said Itthiwat Krisanawanich, head of the DOH’s bridge construction division.

“The bracket damaged a passing Honda Civic that was travelling in the rightmost lane of Rama II Road. Luckily no one was injured.”

The damaged car was immediately removed from the area and traffic flow was restored shortly after.

Itthiwat said the construction company agreed to take full responsibility for the car’s repair costs as well as compensate the owner for not being able to use the vehicle during the repairs.

“We apologise for the accident and will employ stricter safety measures at construction sites,” he promised.