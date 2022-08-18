Legendary actor Sombat Metanee passes away at 85

By his own count, Sombat had made more than 2,000 films and television shows and series, including Thai soap operas known as “lakorn”.

Sombat began his acting career in 1961 and soon became popular.

During his heyday in the 1960s and 1970s, described as the “golden era” of the Thai film industry, the actor often worked on several films at the same time.

On average, he starred in 30 films a year, covering various genres ranging from action, drama and comedy to romance and musical.

Also well known for his singing voice, Sombat released a number of movie soundtrack records and albums.

During his long career, the veteran actor continued to star in Thai films and television series while making frequent appearances on talk shows and in television commercials.

Born on June 26, 1937, in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani, his mother’s hometown, Sombat worked briefly in an engineering consulting company before he was drafted for military service.

After his conscription was completed in 1959, Sombat was looking for a job when he ran into an acting scout. His tall build and looks helped him get his first acting job at Channel 7 TV station. He starred in a drama series alongside Wilaiwan Wattanapanit, a popular actress at that time.

His first movie was “Rung Phet” (Diamond Rainbow) released in 1961.

In December 2016, the National Culture Committee selected Sombat as a National Artist in the field of performance arts.