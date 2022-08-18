Major floods still a risk as 15 storms likely before year-end

1. Accumulated rainfall is higher than normal before the rainy season.

2. The La Niña phenomenon at the end of the year will be strong and will cause water temperature in the western Pacific Ocean to be higher than in the east, leading to high humidity.

3. The Indian Ocean dipole is negative which will cause the temperature in the eastern Indian Ocean to be higher than in the west, causing high humidity.

Seri explained that the estimated rainfall from August to November will be higher than normal including last year. If the amount of rainfall is 18 per cent higher than normal, there would be a great risk of flooding similar to 2011.