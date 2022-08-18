Man gets 18 months in jail for hacking court’s website

The Criminal Court also ordered the defendant, 34-year-old Wachira Supathian, to pay 87,227 baht in compensation to the court.

He was found guilty of violating the Computer Crime Act by making an unauthorised entry into the Constitutional Court’s computer system.

The hacker also renamed the website “Kangaroo Court”.

His lawyer Noraset Nanongtoom, from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, said on Thursday that the Criminal Court did not grant a Constitutional Court request for 10.2-million baht compensation for damage to its reputation. He explained that it was because the plaintiffs did not offer any argument to support their claim of damage to reputation.