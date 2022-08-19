Four teams face off for top spot in Sports Metaverse Challenge
Four teams of young competitors have entered the final round of Sports Metaverse Challenge #1. SKiVERSE, Dragon Boat, AS2P and BS are the finalists pitted against one another in the final contest on Sunday (August 21).
They were among the teams that presented ideas and concepts that had the potential to be developed into sports competitions in the virtual world.
The event is part of the first “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” being held at CentralWorld in Bangkok until Sunday. The event is being organised by Nation Group in collaboration with Block Mountain and Metaverse XR.
SKiVERSE team is made up of three female students from Chulalongkorn University.
Dragon Boat is from King Mongkut’s University of Technology’s Thonburi campus, which competed with the concept of a long-tailed boat race.
AS2P competed with a concept based on ping pong. The team is led by Piyawadee Thepsurin, a high-school student from Prachuap Khiri Khan province.
BS, which comes from the northern city of Chiang Mai, competes with the concept of Muay Thai martial arts.
The four teams are set to fight for the top spot on Sunday.
#ThailandMetaverseExpo2022
#ThailandMetaverseExpo
#TheNation
#TME
#SportMetaverseChallenge
#Thailand #Metaverse