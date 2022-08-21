Metaverse expo nurtures region’s top tech talents in Bangkok
The “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” is nurturing the next generation of tech experts as the region seeks a leading role in the virtual era.
On Saturday, the three-day expo became a learning centre for students on Huawei’s “Seeds for the Future”, Asia’s largest tech-education programme.
Thailand’s first international metaverse exhibition – co-organised by Nation Group, Blockmountain and Metaverse XR – was visited by a group of 120 outstanding students from 16 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, including 10 students from Thailand.
The students got to test out technologies of the future, participating in activities offered at 30 booths and talks by over 50 local and international experts with a sizeable tech industry audience.
They also took a deep dive into the metaverse courtesy of a seminar delivered on the main stage at CentralWorld in Bangkok.
During their two-hour visit, they toured all three zones of the “Thailand Metaverse Expo” – the Experience zone, Showcase zone and Workshop zone.
“We are very happy to be here because this event allows us to get a wider and better understanding of the metaverse,” the students were quoted as saying.
The 120 whiz kids are on a nine-day digital boot camp in Thailand, lasting until next Saturday (August 27). The itinerary features immersion in new technologies, cross-cultural experiences, and using tech to address social problems in “Tech4Good” projects. The programme is a collaboration with the Asean Foundation and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).
"The 'seeds' represent hope, passion, and the future,” said Huawei Asia Pacific chief Simon Lin. He added that the programme covers nearly 140 countries and regions, reaching over 12,000 students from 500 universities.
“Digitalisation is the driving force for our future. Talent is the key to digital transformation and sustainable growth. We deeply believe that the young generation will grow as the constructors of Asia Pacific when pursuing their tech-dreams,” he said.
This year, Huawei and the Asean Foundation signed a memo to scale up the regional Seeds for the Future in 2021, marking a new chapter for developing tech talent in the region. The memo signing was attended by government officials and representatives of international organisations. Speakers highlighted the important role of multi-party collaboration in creating foundations for the region's digital talent ecosystem.
The TAT will also co-host a field trip for “Seeds for The Future” students in Thailand.
