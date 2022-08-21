Metaverse expo nurtures region’s top tech talents in Bangkok  

Thailand’s first international metaverse exhibition – co-organised by Nation Group, Blockmountain and Metaverse XR – was visited by a group of 120 outstanding students from 16 countries across the Asia-Pacific region, including 10 students from Thailand.

The students got to test out technologies of the future, participating in activities offered at 30 booths and talks by over 50 local and international experts with a sizeable tech industry audience.

They also took a deep dive into the metaverse courtesy of a seminar delivered on the main stage at CentralWorld in Bangkok.

During their two-hour visit, they toured all three zones of the “Thailand Metaverse Expo” – the Experience zone, Showcase zone and Workshop zone.

“We are very happy to be here because this event allows us to get a wider and better understanding of the metaverse,” the students were quoted as saying.