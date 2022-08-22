Malaysian health minister to visit Thai hemp and ganja plantations

Deputy government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Malaysian minister has expressed interest in Thailand’s policy to use ganja and hemp for medicinal purposes and for generating revenue for the country. Malaysia has also announced its policy to use marijuana for medical treatments.

She said Anutin and his Malaysian counterpart would discuss Thailand’s draft marijuana law, the obstacles, problems and restrictions in implementing the policy on using cannabis for medical treatment and as a cash crop.

She said Anutin would also lead a Malaysian health delegation to observe plantations of hemp and ganja and observe the process of making medicines and cosmetics from the plants.