Malaysian health minister to visit Thai hemp and ganja plantations
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will take his Malaysian counterpart on a guided tour of hemp and ganja plantations on Wednesday, a government official said on Monday.
Malaysian Public Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin is visiting Thailand to attend the Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy in Bangkok on Thursday and Friday.
Deputy government spokeswoman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Malaysian minister has expressed interest in Thailand’s policy to use ganja and hemp for medicinal purposes and for generating revenue for the country. Malaysia has also announced its policy to use marijuana for medical treatments.
She said Anutin and his Malaysian counterpart would discuss Thailand’s draft marijuana law, the obstacles, problems and restrictions in implementing the policy on using cannabis for medical treatment and as a cash crop.
She said Anutin would also lead a Malaysian health delegation to observe plantations of hemp and ganja and observe the process of making medicines and cosmetics from the plants.
Trisulee said Anutin and Jamaluddin had met and discussed the uses of cannabis during the 75th international health assembly in Geneva in May.
She said the Malaysian minister had told Anutin at that time that he would like to make an observation trip to Thailand to learn from Bangkok’s success in using ganja for medical treatment.
“Anutin has invited the Malaysian minister to make the trip when he attends the Apec high-level meeting on health in Bangkok,” Trisulee said.
Meeting participants would also be led to observe several areas of progress of the Thai Public Health Ministry, she said.
The meeting would also witness the opening ceremony of the Asean Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases in Bangkok, she added.